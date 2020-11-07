Shakib returns home from USA

Shakib Al Hasan (R) poses for a photo after reaching Dhaka from USA. -Collected



Bangladeshi star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned home from USA late Thursday night via Qatar Airways flight after completing his one-year ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).Shakib told the reporters that he returned home with some sort of relief which had been missing for the last one year.







He has been getting a lot of support after his ban, probably the most in his entire career, and he wants to repay the faith and support everybody showed to him during this dark period. "It is now my responsibility to repay the love and support everyone has shown. This was a difficult period in my life, and I was blessed with everyone's support during this period," said Shakib at the airport.





It is mentionable that the southpaw has visited to Bangladesh a few months ago and had a month-long individual training programme at BKSP behind closed doors under the supervision of his cricketing mentors Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim keeping the Sri Lanka tour in mind. But the series was postponed for the 2nd time due to the Covid-19 restriction and later Shakib returned back to the USA on October 1 to be with his family, reports agencies.







Shakib now all sets to start his preparations, likely at the home of Bangladesh cricket in Mirpur, to play in the forthcoming Bangabondhu T20 tournament starting from mid-November.It will be the second cricketing event in Bangladesh since the end of the lockdown in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Bangladesh cricket fraternity is eagerly waiting to see Shakib Al Hasan back in action.







The BCB earlier hosted a three-team 50-over tournament to set the stage for the cricketers to get back to the game. Along with the national team members, most of the top young cricketers took part in this event. Shakib, however, retained his number one spot in ICC ODI all-rounders ranking upon his return.



