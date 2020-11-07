'AL govt deadlier than coronavirus'



The Awami League government is deadlier than coronavirus, said BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.He came up with the remarks while speaking at a doa mahfil at the party's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Friday.Gayeshwar, also a standing committee member of BNP, said, "The health sector in the country is nown on ventilation and the government is not out of the ventilation. There is none to remove the ventilation pipe to ensure its fall.







There is no support, except life support, for this regime which came to power through vote robbery without public support." The rule of the present government will end soon if people take the responsibility for removing the life support of it, he further said. "I'm not telling any story, as it's based on the current political condition."





He called upon BNP leaders and activists to concentrate on freeing the nation from the "oppression" of the current government instead of thinking about making personal gains and getting party posts. "No achievement can be bigger than restoring democracy, and we should now focus only on it. We can hold big positions, big titles, but these are nothing but a burden in a state where people have no right."





The BNP leader said many people are getting affected with coronavirus while many are dying as the government has failed to tackle it and take effective preventive measures. "In fact, this government is deadlier than coronavirus. People are being attacked and tortured by a disease. The name of that disease is Hasina who is more terrible than coronavirus," he observed.





