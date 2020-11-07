

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the BNP is following its traditional path of propagating falsehood as they did in the past. He was addressing a press conference at his official residence on parliament premises in the city on Friday.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The people are not held hostage to the government rather they remain united against repression and falsehood of 'Hawa Bhaban'."





As BNP doesn't want the country's progress and prosperity, they could not see the government's achievements taking the country ahead, he added.The minister said when the country's progress and development bring global accolades for us, the BNP is seeing only 'darkness'."BNP's eyes are covered with dense fog. That is why, they are searching for secret alleyways to grasp the state power," he said.





Leave Your Comments