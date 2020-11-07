Islamic school for transgender people in Dhaka



A madrasa has opened in Dhaka, believed to be the first-of-its-kind initiative for the transgender people in Bangladesh.More than 100 students of any age can study in the non-residential institution - Dawatul Quran Third Gender Madrasa.It is situated on a 1,200 square feet rented second floor of a three-storey building at Lohar Bridge Dhal in Kamrangirchar, reprots bdnews24.com.At the inauguration on Friday, 40 transgender people from Jatrabari, Kamrangirchar, Lalbagh, Keraniganj and Badda joined the study.





Abida Sultana Mitu, the president of Bangladesh Hijra Kalyan Foundation, and Mufti Zafar Ahmad, the principal of Kamrangirchar Baitul Uloom Dhalkanagar Madrasa, were chief guests at the two-session inauguration ceremony, reports bdnews24.com.The government passed a policy in 2013 recognising the members of the Hijra community as of the "third gender".





The Election Commission allowed the registration of the transgender people as "third gender" voters the following year. They have stood in elections as well.Late Ahmed Ferdous Bari Foundation is financing the madrasa. Its Principal and Director Mufti Abdur Rahman Azad is also one of the sponsors.





"The Hijras will be taught lessons from the Quran first. We will also launch Noorani, Nazera, Hifzul Quran and Qitab departments in line with the Qawmi syllabus. The admission began on Friday," said Azad. The madrasa authorities also plan to launch a separate department of technical education for the transgender people. "This initiative aims to bring the Hijras into the mainstream and build them as ideal human beings," said Azad.





Nishi, a 27-year old transgender person from Bikrampur who gave a single name, was grateful to those who planned and implemented the initiativeNishi had gone to school and moktob, a community-based Islamic school, when she was very little, but no one allowed her into the school and the moktob when the people came to know she was transgender.





"I left home when I was 5 to 6 years old. I've stepped into a madrasa again after so many years. It's a moment of immense joy for me," she told bdnews24.com.She said she liked to do makeup and sewing, and would like to take to these trades if she got the opportunity."I want to learn something before entering the job market. I won't need to look around for a livelihood then," Nishi said.





Dulali, another member of the Hijra community in Jatrabari's Matuail, said none of them is engaged in work but they want to work if they can.Abdul Aziz Husaini, one of the 10 trainers at the madrasa, said it is a memorable day for the entire world because the first known Islamic school for the transgender people has been launched.





"They face deprivation, neglect in society. They can't even say their prayers at mosque. They will be given lessons from the Quran now. Their technical education will begin later," he said.The trainers are already teaching the transgender people the Quran at eight places in the city, he said.Mitu, the president of Hijra Kalyan Foundation, said the transgender people would become assets if they could be employed.







Leave Your Comments