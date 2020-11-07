BD calls for active ILO role to revive economy



State Minister for Labor and Employment Munnujan Sufian has called upon the Inter-national Labor Organization (ILO) to come forward with an active role to fight the situation stoked by the deadly coronavirus pandemic and rescue the economy of the country.





She made the call at a meeting with the ILO governing body through video conference on Friday night, said a press release. The Bangladeshi State Minister said, the ILO should make efforts and work for ensuring responsible roles of brand buyers and weak economic countries should get priority in the market access; and said, "The ILO should also work for ensuring job security of immigrant workers".





Munnujan Sufian mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a 31-point direction to reduce the crisis centering the pandemic and allocated stimulus packages of worth $ 13.25 billion. The State Minister went on to add that the government had been making all-out efforts to reduce the damage since the beginning of the virus outbreak. As part of its efforts, nearly one billion dollar was paid for the wages of garment workers.





