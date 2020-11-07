Tenzin Lekphell kicks off journey as BIMSTEC SG

Bhutanese citizen Tenzin Lekphell arrived in Dhaka on Friday to assume charges as the Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). -Agency



Bhutanese citizen Tenzin Lekphell has begun his journey as the Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). He assumed office and took charges on Friday in Dhaka.





Shamsul Haque, Additional Foreign Secretary (BIMSTEC & SAARC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and Directors of the BIMSTEC Secretariat warmly welcomed Tenzin Lekphell upon his arrival in Dhaka in the morning yesterday.





The Secretary General of the BIMSTEC is appointed by the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting for a non-renewable term of three years, following nomination by a Member State based on the principle of alphabetical rotation.Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are the members of the BIMSTEC.





The Bhutanese government had nominated Tenzin Lekphell for the position of third BIMSTEC Secretary General.Foreign Ministers of the BIMSTEC Member States approved the appointment of Tenzin Lekphell as the next Secretary General of BIMSTEC, as recommended by the 21st Session of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) held virtually in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 2.







