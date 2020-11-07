BD-India to work jointly for marine resources

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami made a courtesy call on Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at the secretariat on Thursday. -Agency



Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said India will extend all possible cooperation to Bangladesh on how to jointly extract marine resources and how to import and export the extracted resources of the two countries.





He said, "India has expressed interest in setting up a Maritime Resource Center as the country will extend all possible cooperation to the two friendly countries on how to extract marine resources and how to import and export the extracted resources according to the needs of the two countries."Rezaul Karim told reporters after a courtesy call on Indian Ambassador in dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy at his office in the Secretariat on Thursday.







He said India would co-operate in extracting marine resources and how to import and export them as per the demand of the two countries. India is also keen to provide maritime resource centers, use of satellite data to detect fishing at sea, provide state-of-the-art fishing trawlers, increase the capacity and protection of fishermen, and provide meteorological assistance.







The minister also said Indian Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies will also work with Bangladesh to ensure that no boats or ships can fish illegally.Expressing interest in working with Bangladesh in the dairy processing industry, including capacity building in the concerned sector, the Indian High Commissioner said there is immense potential in the dairy sector in Bangladesh.





Referring to the potential for fish exports in Bangladesh, he said there is a huge demand for Bangladeshi fish in India, especially in the state of Tripura.He mentioned that a partnership project will be taken up in the fisheries and livestock sector in this regard.Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Raunak Mahmud and Additional Secretary Md Taufiqul Arif were present at that time.









