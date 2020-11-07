25 gold smuggling syndicates active

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Thursday that nearly 300 illegal migrants have been rescued off Libyan coast. -Agency



Over two dozen syndicates are now active in gold smuggling in the country. Of them, at least 18 nationals of neighboring country are actively carrying such illegal activities from border areas, sources of different law enforcement agencies said.Though, a few amount of gold is entering into Bangladesh illegally through different airports including Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet, several times high amount of gold is being smuggled abroad deceiving the eyes of law enforcers.







Customs sources said, smugglers are running a brisk business using different strategies. Sometimes, they use their own carriers. In some cases, some unscrupulous pilots, crews and air-hostages become parts of the evil act with a view to making money. Besides, a section of plane cleaners, trolleymen and even engineers are also involved with this racket.







Eve, vacuum cleaners assist the passengers to carry gold. Besides, electric motors, various parts of human body including anklet, belly and thigh, upper handles of trolleys, wallets, shirt's collars, shoes or sandals, food and medicine packets are used in this heinous purpose. Sometimes, they use wheelchairs in the guise of patients and carry gold inside it. Police recently identified such 25 syndicates involved in smuggling. Multiple political leaders, money exchange and Hundi traders are also members of the syndicate groups.







Various criminal activities have been running at Shahjalal, Shah Amanat and Osmani International Airports of the country for long. Of them, gold smuggling is significant. Both the foreign and domestic agents have become so much desperate in the hope of making more profit. International criminals in collaboration with Bangladeshi smugglers are carrying smuggling.







Meanwhile, the law enforcers have produced a list of smugglers, who are engaged in those offenses at home and abroad. The names of some countries have also come in the list, as their nationals are involved with the illegal works. The law enforcers also found 25 notorious smugglers. Of them, some 11 live in Dubai.





Seeking anonymity, an official of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department said, "Drives are continuing at various places to nab the gold smugglers. In the meantime, a list of smugglers has been prepared. Some influential and listed traders are seen using them in exchange of money. They have link with the underworld.







"Moreover, there are political connections. Although, their biographies with pictures are available at all the airports, it is not coming to help. The traders tactically pass the gold consignment through the carriers. One of them is Firoz Alam, who is currently staying in Dubai. Among others, Mohammad Anis and Mohammad Waheduzzaman are mentionable. Of them, Waheduzzaman is a resident at Sayedabad in the capital. He traveled abroad several times. He is now in Singapore. He has a link with Dubai. Another gold smuggler Abdul Awal has contacts with several leaders of the ruling party, while gold smuggler Farooq Ahmed has remained absconding in Dubai.







He has been remained engaged in this profession for long. Similarly, Sohail Rana, Sumon Sarwar, Khalil Rahman, Monir Ahmed, Wayedullah and Saiful Islam of Mirpur, Manjur Hossain of Narayanganj, Samsul Huda of Pallabi, Islam Sheikh of Munshiganj, Mohammad Hanif of Rajbari and Mohammad Rubel of Munshiganj are running the illegal business.







Alamgir Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Police (Ops and Media) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's APBN said, "The law enforcers are working hard to arrest the syndicates' members. Drives are going on regularly. Some of them are also being arrested. But, it is very sad matter that many of them are reengaged in the occurrence after getting bail. In this situation, the smuggling is on the rise instead of reduction."





Some Customs Intelligence officials said, large-scale gold consignments left the airport smoothly with the connivance of people working at the airport. The smugglers carry the works with the assistance of some unscrupulous officials and employees of Customs, Civil Aviation and the government aviation. They get Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,200 from smugglers, if they are able to bring out a gold bar weighing around 10 Tolas.







Some of the officials and employees of Biman assist the smugglers to transport the gold, while it comes to Bangladesh from Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia.The leaders of the smuggling gang based in Dubai handed over the gold to the carriers. The carrier leaves the airport hiding the gold under the seat of the plane or in the toilet or elsewhere. Later, the people working at the airport took out the gold at their own risk and brought it out.











Leave Your Comments