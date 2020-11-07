Published:  02:37 PM, 07 November 2020

Accident halts Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts; 1 killed

A man was killed and several others were injured when a train hit a bus at Sonakhali level crossing in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur early Saturday.

Rail communication between Dhaka and  northern parts of the country remained suspended after the incident.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident took place around 4:10 am when the ‘Nilsagar-bound train’ from Chilahati hit the bus, leaving one dead on the spot , said Mostafizur Rahman, director of Nilsagar Train.

On information, a team from local fire service rushed in and is trying to remove the bus from the rail track.


