Oikya Parishad stages protests against ‘attacks on minority communities’





Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad on Saturday staged demonstrations in Shahbagh area of the capital, protesting what it said recent ‘communal attacks on minority communities’ in different parts of the country.





The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad gathered in front of the National Museum with placards and banners.





They also brought out a procession around 11 am carrying banners inscribing with slogans like ‘Stop communalism: Wake up brave Bangalee’, ‘Stop using Facebook for communal attack’. The procession ended in front of Dhaka Club around 12:30 pm.





Addressing the rally, Oikya Parishad leaders claimed that they are living amid uncertainty as the ‘government failed to protect them’.





Nearly 500 people of 10 associations -- representing minority groups -- took part in the protest programme.





Oikya Parishad president Dr Sonali Das, Presidium member Sadhan Kumer Mondol and vice president Mithu Ronjon Dev, among others, addressed the rally.

