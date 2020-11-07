Over 3 hundred people get treatment free

More than three hundred people got treatment and medicines free at a day-long medical camp in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Saturday.







Dr Abdul Matin, a cardiologist, arranged the medical camp in memory of his father Hafez Abdur Rahim at Dakkhin Jangal village under Sultanpur union of the upazila.







Dr Md Abu Sayeed was present as the chief guest at the medical camp inaugurated by Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Abu Sayeed.







Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Firozur Rahman and Machhihata Union Parishad Chairman Al-Aminul Haque Pavel Haque were present as special guests as the program chaired by Abdus Salam.







The people who came to the medical camp for healthcare service, also got 32 kinds of medicines free.







City Healthcare Diagnostic Center of Brahmanbaria provided all-out support to the medical camp.

