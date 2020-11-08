Worldwide waffling





Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's final day on the campaign trail included a stop at his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The emotional visit to the house, located on Scranton's North Washington Avenue and currently occupied by Anne Kearns, concluded with Biden scrawling a message on the living room wall. "From This House to the White House, with the Grace of God," the former vice president wrote, along with his signature and the date.











The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states - Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania - that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.It was unclear when or how quickly a winner could be determined.







A late burst of votes in Wisconsin gave Biden a small lead in the state, but it was still too early to call the race. Hundreds of thousands of votes were also outstanding in Michigan and Pennsylvania.The high stakes election was held against the backdrop of a historic pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs.











Rapper Kanye West has voted for himself in the US presidential election following a longshot campaign that has been marked by erratic statements and speculation he might siphon Black voters' support from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.The singer and fashion designer took to Twitter today to say he was "voting for the first time in my life for the president of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust … me".He later posted a video of him casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote his name on a ballot paper.









