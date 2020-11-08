Prime accused held in Dhaka



Detectives in a drive arrested the prime accused in a case over the lynching of a young man for 'disrespecting Quran' in Burimari of Lalmonirhat, from Kuril Biswa Road in the capital early Saturday. The arrestees is Abul Hossain, 45. Tipped off, a team of DB police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Abul Hossain from Kuril Biswa Road under Bhatara Police Station in Dhaka city, said Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner of DMP (media), reports UNB. He was taken to Lalmonirhat after arrest and handed over to district police, said Walid Hossain.





Shahidunnabi Jewel, son of Abdul Wazed Mia of Shalban Mistripara in Rangpur district town, and a former librarian of Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College, was beaten to death by a mob in Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila after some people accused him of 'disrespecting the Quran'. They also burned his body after killing him. Saiful Islam, cousin of Jewel filed a case with Patgram Police Station on October 31. Besides, two more cases were filed in this connection.







A three-member probe body was formed to look into the incident. So far, twenty-one people have been arrested in this connection and of them five people were taken on police remand by a court. Those who remanded were identified as Ashraful Alam, 22, Bayezid, 24, Rafique, 20, son of Yusuf Ali, Masum Ali, 35, son of Abul Hashem and Shafiqul Islam, 25, son of Samsul Haque.





