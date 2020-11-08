BKMEA to instill BUBT students

A meeting between BKMEA and BUBT was held on Thursday. -AA



A meeting between Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) was held on Thursday at the office of BKMEA in order to build up a partnership through availing the training program at BKMEA for the students of BUBT.





Prof Dr Md Ali Noor, Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUBT, Dr Md Rubaiyat Chowdhury, Professor of Textile Engineering, BUBT and ABM Mesbahul Hasan, Deputy Director, Career Guidance and Counseling of BUBT represented BUBT while Engr Rupali Biswas, Additional Secretary (PIC) & Chief Coordinator, Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP), Golam Rabbi, Asst. Coordinator, Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP), Engr Md Kamrul Islam, Senior Trainer, (PIC), Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) represented BKMEA in the meeting.

