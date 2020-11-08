BSMMU teachers' lounge inaugurated

Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU inaugurating the teacher's lounge on Saturday. -AA



Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) inaugurated the post-renovation teachers lounge on the second floor of B block of BSMMU on Saturday. During the inauguration Prof Kanak Kanti Barua said, use the teachers' lounge in compliance with proper hygiene norms to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.





Prof Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Alam, Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development), Prof Md Zahid Hossain, Treasurer, Prof Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Surgery, Prof Md Zulfiqar Rahman Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Basic Science and Paraclinical Science, Khandaker Manzare Shamim, Dean of the Faculty of Nursing, Prof Dr Md Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, Chairman of the Department of Community Ophthalmology, Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Chairman and Director of the Department of Neurology (Planning and Development), Prof Md Abu Nassar Rizvi, President and Director (Inspection) of Teachers Lounge Management Committee, Prof Dr Md Abul Hasnat Joardar, Registrar, Prof ABM Abdul Hannan, Proctor, Prof Syed Mozaffar Ahmed, Library Professor, Md Harisul Haque, General Secretary of Teachers Lounge Management Committee, were present, among others.

Leave Your Comments