The saga of Das party in the history of our great War of Liberation- II

Jagat Joity Das





On 16th the Rajakars of Ajmirigonj (few hundred Rajakars came with some Paki soldiers)had turned a Hindu majority village named Makalkandi into hell. They carried on their carnage of loot, rape and torture throughout the day resulting in 79 innocent villagers death, a clear case of Genocide. Encouraged by their so called achievement, they planned a similar attack on nearby village Paharpur next morning.







Das Party on receiving prior information reached the village before dawn and waited for the miscreants. With day break 50 boats carrying about 300 Rajakars and unknown number of Pakistani soldiers appeared on the scene to be greeted by Das Party fire. Taking advantage of well positioned firing posts they kept firing on the defenders of Pakistan incessantly. About 100 of the attackers were annihilated and the rest fled.







A revenge of Makalkandi genocide was taken within a day. Next came the fall of Dirai PS which was taken over by Pakistanis about which we have discussed earlier. Coordinating Commander Saleh Chowdhury moved his operations to Knuri Balanpur from Dirai and Das Party went back to Tekerghat HQ for some time. During this period they were engaged in fighting the enemy joining with other groups of FF in the area near Tahirpur and Sunamgonj.







Though the towns were under Pakistani army control, they had no control a few kilometers away from their camps. Fights in these areas were mostly with Rajakars. During this period Jagat Jyoti visited Shillong once presumably for treatment. It is known that he had been carrying few splinter in his body which were stuck during previous encounters. But he receiveda some info about Pakistani riverine movements with arms and supplies in his area of operation and returned to Knuri Balanpur with his Party via Tekerghat by mid September.





It was during this period that they attacked a Pakistani cargo convoy in Bheramohona river near Ajmirigonj. The attack on Ajmirigonj was also carried out during this period. Three different Parties of Muktijoddhas took part in this operation. Ajmirigonj was a very strong Pakistani base housing hundreds of Rajakars who created reign of terror in the nearby areas by looting, arson, killing, raping and sometimes even forced conversions. Jagat Jyoti's birthplace Jolsukha is not far from this place.





The wide Bheramohona meets Kalni river a little downstream to form the mighty Meghna. Everyday, towards the evening, a big contingent of Pak army used to come from Bhairab on a big steamer for patrolling the area. So the FFs had to be very quick in attacking the Ajmirigonj thana HQ, fight and defeat few hundred strong enemy stationed there and retreat in time with the captured weapon and supplies before the Pakistani steamer appeared.





They achieved great success in this operation shaking the power base of the Pakistani authorities in the area. After that there were success stories one after another. Das Party destroyed Ranigonj (in Jagannathpur thana) Rajakar base. Similar fate awaited a two hundred strong Rajakar base in Marculy bazar on Kalni river. The temporary jetty built in Marculy by the Pakistanis was also drowned and made ineffective.







Then came another big operation. On October 18th Das Party and Ramesh Pandey Party jointly stormed the thana HQ of Baniachong. During this battle Jagat Jyoti entered the enemy camp firing vollies from his LMG. Baniachong was freed of Pakistanis in the battle. The enemy lost 35 soldiers on that day. Soon thereafter the Das Party attacked and sunk another Pakistani barge which was reportedly carrying Pak soldiers and supplies. In fact there were only Rajakars there, who were taken care of. A young boy named Mohammad Ali was in the barge. He said that he had fled from his house in Narayangonj in that boat.







His life was spared being too young. Jagat Jyoti developed an affection towards him and perhaps that was the greatest mistake of this great warrior. He let the boy stay in his Party. Das Party's main assignment of making riverine supply routes dangerous and nightmarish for the Pak troops was already achieved. By end October they were called back to Tekerghat and were engaged in fighting in that area. On 3rd November they fought and won Sreepur battle near Tahirpur.





By then it was evident that an all-out war is imminent. Pakistanis were cornered by the Mukti Bahini attacks all over Bangladesh and were clearly uncomfortable. More and more FFs were getting training and joining the fight. So, to get relief they would involve India in a direct war and then achieve ceasefire with international support. Till that time Indians were helping us all the way but did not engage in direct frontal fight.





Gen Gill of Indian Communication Zone was the Commanding Officer of the Indian forces in the North Eastern part of Bangladesh and our Sector5 Commander Maj Mir Shawkat Ali was coordinating the affairs of his Sector with the General. Similarly, Indian Army Maj Bhatt acted as advisor of the Tekerghat Subsector. Because of the geographical uniqueness of the " Bhati Anchal" the formation of the FFs were a little different here than other areas of the country.







Here, most of the Muktijoddhas were either students or peasants/workers with very short training but full of zeal,enthusiasm and patriotism. They mostly acted under political leadership (turned fighters). Saleh Chowdhury, Suranjit Sengupta, Nazim Koyes Chowdhury are examples of such leaders. Because of this geographical uniqueness and composition/ leadership the Liberation war turned out to be a real Peoples' War and Jagat Jyoti Das became a celebrity Hero. He was loved by his people and dreaded by the Pakistanis.







In this Subsector the war was not planned in usual army formations like platoons, companies or battalions. Rather groups of FF were divided into small or big Party and known by the name of their commanders. Our Das Party was one of such Parties, perhaps the most famous and most successful one. Subsector HQ planned to destroy Pakistani electricity supply in greater Sylhet area by uprooting towers in Bahubal, a thana in Habigonj Haor area. Jagat Jyoti took up the challenge with pleasure. To take up dangerous assignments for Freedom of Motherland has went into his blood by then.





His courage could touch the Himalayas. This time his Party consisted of 42 dedicated FF. He set out from Tekerghat and after a short halt and consultation on14th November with Saleh Chowdhury in Knuri Balanpur, Das party proceeded to Khaliajuri. Sukumar Das Party of Shalla area was planning a raid on Shalla thana nearby(which was then under Pak occupation) next morning. Sukumar asked for help from Jagat Jyoti for a cover fire on 15th morning which he happily provided and proceeded towards Bahubal via Ajmirigonj, his own place.





In Badalpur, just before Ajmirigonj, the Pak army laid a trap by posting 30/40 Rajakars who pretended to flee on seeing Das Party towards Khoiyagopi Beel near Jagat Jyoti's birthplace Jolsukha. Pak army presumably was tipped off by that young boy Mohammad Ali whom Das so loved. Ali's father worked for Pak intelligence and came to Tekerghat to pick up his son a few days ago. (To be continued...)





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff





Leave Your Comments