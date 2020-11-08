'BD is on right track to attain SDGs'



Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus has said the country is now on the right track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the stipulated time under dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





"Present government has been implementing various time-befitting programmes and working relentlessly through engaging the public and private sector's development entities in the SDGs implementation process," he said this while addressing the opening ceremony of a workshop held virtually in Rajshahi as chief guest.







The daylong awareness building workshop on constitutional and legal rights was held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner today largely attended by government and non-government officials, professionals and other stakeholders. The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division hosted the workshop on behalf of its 'Legislative Research and Reform for Promoting and Enforcing Non-discriminatory Laws and Policies' project.







Dr Kaikaus said Bangladesh has attained successes in most of the priority issues like economic development, inclusive growth, social development, robust infrastructure, law and order, technology and environment protection. He said the 82 per cent poverty rate which was in 1970 has now been reduced to 20.5 per cent in 2019, while the life expectancy now stands at 72.8 from 47.14 years."We are in a better position in mitigating the present COVID-19 pandemic situation compared to India, resulted from ensuring improved safe drinking water, sanitation and other health safety measures," he added.





Dr Ahmed Kaikaus said SDGs basic objective is to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, adding its key commitment is "no one will be left behind". He, however, said there are many challenges to achieve the SDGs and called for integrated efforts of all quarters to attain the goals through facing the challenges collectively.Virtually presided over by Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Moinul Kabir, the opening session was addressed, among others, by District and Sessions Judge Mir Shafiqul Alam, Metropolitan Sessions Judge Elias Hossain and Deputy Director of the project Wadud Hossain.





Project Director Dr Muhammad Mohiuddin highlighted illustration of the project detailing its aims and objectives and implementation strategies in his multimedia presentation. The discussants stressed the need for concerted efforts to ensure constitutional and legal rights to all as they are equal to the eye before law.In three separate group discussions, the participants put forward a set of recommendations on how to ensure all the constitutional and legal rights to the people equally wherever and whenever they need.





