Winter vegetables hit the market



Winter vegetables started to arrive in the capital's kitchen markets but their prices remained high over the week. Traders said that supply of early varieties winter vegetables including cauliflower, cabbage, beans, radish and spinach started to increase but still lower than the demand. They said that the prices of vegetables would come down in coming weeks after the start of harvesting season of winter varieties.





Visiting different kitchen markets this correspondent founded that cabbage and cauliflower were selling between Tk 40-50 and Tk 50-60 per pieces respectively, pumpkin at between Tk 50-60 per pieces raw bananas at Tk 120 per dozen, Balsam apple between Tk 60 to 70 Per kg, snake gourd Tk 60 to 70 per Kg, ridge gourd Tk 60 to 70, pointed gourd Tk 60 to 70 and sweet bitter gourd at Tk 70.





Besides, price of per kg of asparagus bean varies between Tk 60-70, Sweet Pumpkin Tk 35-40, carrots Tk 90-100, Eggplant Tk 80-100, cucumber Tk 40-60, tomato Tk 90-100, green chillies Tk 140 -160. Prices of per kg beans and papaya stand at Tk 80 and Tk 40 respectively.







At present, per liter of open soybean is being sold between Tk 98 to 100. Per kg dubli and anchor pulses are being sold at Tk 50, lentil pulses are being sold between Tk 90 to 120 and sugar is being sold between Tk 62 to 65. Prices of Rice remain high as before. Per kg of Atash rice is being sold between Tk 52 to 53, paijam at Tk 50, miniket between Tk 58 to 60, cumin miniket and Nazir between Tk 57 to 58 and Tk 55 to 60. However, polao rice (open) is being sold at Tk 90 per kg with a reduction of Tk 5 per kg.





Meanwhile, prices of beef, fish and mutton have remained unchanged. Mutton is being sold between Tk 780-800 per kg and beef between Tk 500 to 550 per kg. Per kg broiler chicken is being sold between Tk 135 to 140, layer chicken at Tk 240, golden chicken between Tk 240-260 and domestic chicken at Tk 500-550. However, the fish market remains unchanged. However, after lifting off the ban, price of hilsa fish is much higher than before.





Meanwhile, per kg local onion is being sold between Tk 85 to 90 per kg, Egyptian onions Tk 70 to 75 and Chinese onions Tk 60 to 65 per kg. Price of per kg domestic garlic varies between Tk 110 to 120, Chinese garlic Tk 100 to 110. Ginger from Kerala is being sold at Tk 120 and Chinese ginger at Tk 240 to 280 per kg.

