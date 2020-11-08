Brie felt 'ugly and like an outcast' in past



Hollywood star Brie Larson recently opened up about how idealistic beauty standards affected her in the past. According to Fox News, the 31-year-old actor appeared in an interview with W magazine and revealed, "I don't believe that there is a beauty standard.





I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life. And so I really, really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself." Despite her insecurities, Larson said she was able to find comfort with herself."The thing that has brought me solace knows that I can be whoever I want to be with myself.







What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don't feel that they have safety within their own bodies, "she said. Nowadays, Larson is putting her best foot forward to help out those that don't share the same fortunes. The 'Room' star said, "That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: To do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be -- whatever that is -- knowing that that can also change."

