PoonamPandey, husband Sam get bail after arrest



Model-actor PoonamPandey and her husband, filmmaker Sam Bombay, were arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an 'obscene' video at a dam in the Canacona town of South Goa. The couple was granted bail the same day.According to a new report, Poonam and Sam are out on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each. They were given bail by the judicial magistrate first class, Canacona, on Thursday night.





As per the conditions of the bail, they cannot leave Goa without the court allowing it and have to report to the police station for six days. Cuncolim police inspector TherronD'Costa, who is holding additional charge of the Canacona police station, told The Times of India that Poonam and Sam will be kept at the police station until they post the bail amount.





