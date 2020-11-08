Chamaktara, Romeoto dance in item song



Film actress Chamakatara will take part as an item girl in a song which is written by Director, lyricist and storywriter DewanNazmul. Ahmed Sabbir Romeo will also star in this item song.Director Dewan Nazmul said, "Producer, journalist and actor Ahmed Sabbir Romeo asked me to write a song for Chamktara's own YouTube channel. The song belongs to the filmic item genre. I have already finished writing the song. The recording of the song will be completed next week. The video of the song will be visualized as soon as possible after the recording."





Journalist and actor Ahmed Sabbir Romeo said, "The first item song in the film of Chamaktara was written by DewanNazmul in a film of director AJ Rana. The item song was well received by the audience. Moreover, my friendship and bonding with Chamaktara is also quite nice. We've been acting together for a long time. Hope viewers will see something better."He also added that, the visualization of this item will be made by young director AkterulAlamTinu.





Leave Your Comments