BFF boss asks booters to give hundred percent

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin along with BFF officials captured during the inspection of national football team's ongoing training session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) on Saturday. -BFF



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin asked the national team's players to give their hundred percent efforts in the friendly matches against visiting Nepal."I asked the players to give their hundred percent … that is you can put against Nepal," said Salahuddin after inspecting the national football team's ongoing training session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) on Saturday.





We've come here to start football … football was closed for a long time due to the coronavirus …. we have come to see how the training is going on ….basically, we have come here to see football which we have already started," said Salahuddin.





BFF vice president and national team's management committee's chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, BFF vice president Ataur Rahman Manik and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were also present during Salahuddin's visit at BNS.





Nabil said: "All you know we have matches against Nepal on November 13 and 17 … the Nepal team already come here … our team has been in practice for about two weeks … the head coach and goalkeeping coach already joined in the camp …. I just want to say after the election despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we are going to start the football activities against Nepal taking the permission of the government … there is barely a win-loss in the game and our main goal is to give our one hundred percent against Nepal ….starting football activities as well as bring the players, spectators and media in the stadium."





"We have always considered Nepal as strong opponents, we have a lot of win-loss records with them ….they (Nepal) have come here with a full strength team and hoped the strength of the two teams will be tested on the field," said Nabil when asked him what is your target against Nepal.

