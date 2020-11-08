Published:  12:55 AM, 08 November 2020 Last Update: 12:55 AM, 08 November 2020

Casemiro, Hazard test positive for COVID-19

Casemiro, Hazard test positive for COVID-19 Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro (L) and forward Eden Hazard. -Getty

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and forward Eden Hazard have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Saturday. "Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Friday morning," Real said in a statement.The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.

Real defender Eder Militao had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League. Real, who are a point and place behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, face 13th-placed Valencia on Sunday.


---Reuters


