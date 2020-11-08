Shakib undergoes Covid test to attend BCB's fitness test



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has undergone Covid-19 test on Saturday as he is set to attend a fitness test, conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury confirmed the news, saying that the all-rounder's Covid-19 report will be available today."He has already been tested negative in the USA but as per rules of BCB, he has to undergo another test and therefore his sample was collected," Dr. Debashis told the media on Saturday.





"Report will be available tomorrow after which he will attend a fitness session conducted by the BCB."Shakib and 112 other cricketers have been asked to report for a fitness test which will be conducted over two days-on November 9 and10. The mandatory test is being conducted to determine the fitness levels of players who are expected to be in the draft for the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament.





The premier all-rounder of the world had returned to the country at the early hour of Friday after his ICC-imposed ban was lifted. Immediately after his return to the country, he inaugurated a super shop in City's Gulshan amid the presence of huge people, which sparked a criticism.





The all-rounder, however, insisted that he is eager to get back to competitive cricket. He played his last recognized cricket back in October 2019 in the Caribbean Premier League. Shakib might get a chance to make his comeback to international cricket early next year when the West Indies will visit Bangladesh for a full series.

