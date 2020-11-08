'Dev means improvement of people's quality of living'





Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said constructing roads, bridges and culverts is definitely development, but improving the living standards of common man is the real development.He made the remarks at a views-exchange meeting with Bangladesh Jonodol leaders at his Banani office on Saturday. GM Quader said, "The people of the country have not yet been freed from poverty, inequality, partisanship, extortion, terrorism and unemployment. Therefore, Jatiya Party's politics is to take forward the struggle for emancipation of people."







JaPa will fulfill the expectations of people by ensuring good governance and accountability at all levels of the state in a democratic way, he further said. "Many people cannot afford to treat their children due to lack of money, while many are smuggling thousands of crores of taka abroad. People are being killed, abducted and raped whenever they take to streets due to lack of rule of law," he said.





Leave Your Comments