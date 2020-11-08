JoJo - The New Name of Liberty



The Libertarian Party nominated its first female presidential candidate after more than 40 years. Dr. Jo Jorgensen, known more popularly as JoJo among young Americans, was nominated by the party in May 2020. She came into the limelight soon after, by claiming to "repurpose" Hillary Clinton's campaign slogan - #ImWithHer.





Although JoJo is far from being the next American president, she has accomplished to get 1.6 million votes overall, which is the second-highest number of votes in her party's 49-year history. Jorgensen believes in "defending the rights of the individual." This has made way for the popular JoJo meme, where upon being asked "how many rights should we give the people?" a smiling Jorgensen says, "hella."





However, Jorgensen and the Libertarian Party have often been criticized for taking votes away from the Republican and Democratic parties. The party responded to these accusations by posting a tweet, highlighting the two major parties' roles in national debt and foreign wars, ending it with the unsparing words: "Until then-as always-your tears are delicious."





