'Strategic measures need to defend minorities'

Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad stages demonstration in capital's Shahbagh area on Saturday protesting recent 'communal attacks on minority communities' in different parts of the country. -Zahidul Islam



At present Bangladesh is facing the stigma of religious intolerance incidents that the minority communities are facing in a few areas like Parbotipur in Dinajour and Muradnagar in Cumilla in which the innocent minorities are persecuted, becoming victims of rape and setting fires to houses, minority community leaders have said. There is a demand from minority communities for necessary amendments to the state laws and make them effective hurriedly with a view to defending the rights of the minority, the community leaders said.





The community leaders reiterate to establish an autonomous Minority Rights Commission to redress the agony of communal incidents and hatreds that are in the way of peaceful coexistence in the society and to maintain data on employment by religion and ethnicity in government, private sector, media, NGOs and education, together with formulation of action programs for employment of minorities in publicand private sectors.The Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council leaders came up with these remarks in respect of communal violence occurred recently at a protest demonstration organized at Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka City yesterday.



Presiding over the meeting, Dr. Nim Chandra Bhaumik said democratic and social forces in Bangladesh had better go ahead with the desire so that anti-liberation forces get no scope for fomenting communal violence in the days to come. The ruling government is desperately trying to turn Bangladesh into a country where the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion live without fear.





Retired Justice A H M Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik said those who spread communalhatred are trying to topple the govt. He advised govt. not to shelter those forces as theywill flaw whenever they get room. We never tolerate the building of Islamic Republic. Today anti-liberation forces are getting stronger in the government. administration, he alleged.





Janosanghati Samity Vice President Ushatan Talukder joining the protest said a few people with radicalism are plotting to destroy the image of the incumbent government. The government had better go against them or it will face stiff challenges in the days to come.The government is imbued with the spirit of liberation war but torture of minority occurs. The government should take action against perpetrators. Responding to any incident in foreign countries, those forces are doing harm for minorities in Bangladesh.





Religionshould never be used to destroy the rights of people, he said.Bangladesh Christian Association leader Nirmal Rogerio said torture of minorities in 2012 should be published in a whitepaper. It is the time to destroy communal forces in Bangladesh, he said.



Tarikat Federation Joint Secretary General Faruki said some elements use religion as a tool to torture the minority. The protest demo was addressed by Women Oikya Parishad Secretary Dipali Chakroborty, Youth Wing General Secretary Tapas paul, Bangladesh Christian Association Secretary General Hemanta R Coria, Suman Roy, Kajol Devnath and Advocate Subrata Chowdhury and journalist Basudev Dhar.









Leave Your Comments