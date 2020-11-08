Legal challenges won't change election outcome

Mizanur Rahman,Arpita Shams,Khaled Hamid Chy,Mariha Zaman Khan



The US Presidential election outcome will not change because of any legal challenges, says, Dr Md. Mizanur Rahman, Professor, faculty of law, University of Dhaka."He explains, "There are some legal reasons for that. How the votes will be counted the respective state laws determine that. To challenge this, you will have to do that in a state court.







Now the rule states, if one wants to say that there has been some corruption or cheating, there has to be proof that it took place on the Election Day. Corruption which occurred after the Election Day won't be counted. Khaled Hamid Chowdhury , the head of law of London College of Legal Studies (south) says, "On the Supreme Court issue, I would say USA is highly decentralized. Each state has its own rules to work. The Supreme Court won't take part in this."







Arpita Shams Mizan, Lecturer, faculty of law, University of Dhaka told Asian Age, "This is a constitutional process and the US constitution has clear instructions on how the election should take place." She also said. Theoretically what should happen is the Supreme Court will not be interfering until all the constitutional remedies are exhausted." She ended saying, "Trump cannot change the results by going to the Supreme Court."

Asif Nazrul, Professor, faculty of Law, university of Dhaka states," This will not bear any fruit for Trump.





American Supreme Court is an independent institution. The do have a federal court and it is said then federal court is biased towards the republicans but that won't matter. As trump has no legal basis and proof this wont effect the result."Barrister Mariha Zaman khan, principle tutor of LCLS(south) said, "The recount occurs when there is a very thin margin. But that's not the case here. Biden is leading by a large margin. So even if trump succeeds to take this matter to the Supreme Court, as much as the results are concerned I don't think it will make much of a difference"





