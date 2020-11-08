'BD became independent 2nd time on Nov 7, 1975'



Bangladesh became independent for the second time through the 'civil-military uprising' on November 7 in 1975, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.





He was talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Saturday, marking what the party says the "National Revolution and Solidarity Day".





Mirza Fakhrul said, "Ziaur Rahman had been placed under house arrest on November 3 for national and international reasons. Patriotic sepoys and the country's people freed him on November 7 foiling that plot, and consolidated the independence in true sense."







"The new journey of democracy began on that day (Nov-7, 1975). Bangladesh was also liberated for the second time through the civil-military uprising' on November 7," he further said.On this day in 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka cantonment, paving the path for Zia to come to power.







Leave Your Comments