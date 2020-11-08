'Multipurpose cooperatives can eradicate poverty'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has laid emphasis on the need for formation of village multipurpose cooperative societies to rid the country of poverty completely.





She was virtually inaugurating the 49th National Cooperatives Day-2020 and awarding the recipients of the National Cooperatives Award-2019 from her Ganabhaban residence on Saturday. Department of Cooperatives under the Ministry of LGRD and Cooperatives organized the event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).





The premier said, "No poverty will remain in Bangladesh if we can form rural multipurpose cooperative societies. Poverty will be stamped out completely. We have to do it." Sheikh Hasina urged the people involved in the cooperative movement to play a major role to help the government making Bangladesh a developed country free from hunger and poverty.





She expressed satisfaction over increasing numbers of cooperative societies and their members, but advocated for more participation of women in the cooperative movement."The number of cooperative societies and its members now stands at 1.90,534 and 1,14,84,747 respectively. Many women get them involved in it, but I want more participation of women as they represent half the country's population. If the participation of women is increased corruption will be decreased and the activities of the cooperative societies will get further pace and thus their families will be beneficiaries," she said.





Referring to the Father of the Nation's policy of making development through cooperative societies, the Prime Minister called upon all the people involved in cooperative societies to work with utmost sincerity and responsibility as the associations become permanently profitable and production-oriented.She continued, "The most important thing for a cooperative society is to work in unison and for the welfare of everyone."





Mentioning that marketing of the produced goods of the cooperatives societies is a major challenge for their survival, the Prime Minister said that they have been working on establishing food and agriculture goods processing zones alongside taking other measures, to ensure marketing of their goods.On behalf of the Prime Minister, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam and its State Minister Swapan Bhattacharjee handed over the National Cooperative Award of 2019 to nine cooperative societies and one individual in different categories for their contributions to the sector.





Secretary of Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Rezaul Ahsan gave the welcome address while Registrar and Director General of Department of Cooperatives Md Aminul Islam and President of Bangladesh Cooperative Union Sheikh Nader Hossain Lipu were present on the dais.A video documentary was also screened on the development of Bangladesh and cooperatives at the function.





