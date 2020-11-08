US foreign policy will not change much: Experts



This US presidential election has fast become the most focused event in many decades. With the two candidates deeply divided in their policies, the whole world is about to find out who will win the White House. The Asian Age spoke to prominent experts in international relations and diplomacy about the election and how the US foreign policy might change after this.





Bangladesh has created a framework for cooperation and the US has given importance to this. This will continue to foster a favorable foreign policy from the US, opined Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, professor of international relations of Dhaka University. He added that the US wanted to improve relations in this region through India but have subsequently realized that bilateral relations will be more beneficial.





As for any international alliance, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed said, "If we maintain our policy of friendship towards all, I don't think we will face any problems." He added, "We have greater attention on us due to many positive achievements. If we can keep our progress on track, we will be in a strong position. However, a win for Biden might mean a favorable position for us to put pressure regarding the Rohingya genocide."





Dr Tareque Shamsur Rehman, Professor of International Relations of Jahangirnagar University thinks that a win for Biden will not result in any significant change in US foreign policy. He added, "historically, a change in administration has never resulted in any shift in US foreign policy".







As for the Rohingya issue, Dr Rehman thinks that only economic sanctions on Myanmar will be effective in the repatriation of Rohingyas and the US should play a major role in the Security Council in this regard. On the issue of Bangladesh's interests, Former ambassador Mohammad Jamir said "there are 3 concerns for us, which are trade and investment, the Rohingya issue, and ease of travel for our citizens. We can hope for a favorable situation about the Rohingya issue but we will have to wait and see."





"A democratic win might also ease travel for our students." Mohammad Jamir said, adding, "Bangladesh has always put importance on an interactive engagement within South Asia." He thinks that a win for Biden would mean more focus on infrastructure and human development in our country.When asked about the election, Dr Amena Mohsin and Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, both professors of international relations of Dhaka University think that there was a myth surrounding the American society that we used to believe in for the last few decades.





Expressing deep concern, Dr Amena Mohsin said, "I am deeply surprised that so many people voted for who has undermined so many human values, made derogatory comments about women, and incited racialism. This election made very clear how deeply politically polarized the American society is." She also thinks that Bangladeshis are much more aware and put greater importance on our value system.





"This election definitely shows the deep political divisions within the US population. The way that Trump is trying to influence the election is against the democratic culture", said Dr Tareque Shamsur Rehman. Regarding our interests, he added that whoever wins, we should start talks with that administration immediately regarding GSP for our garments exports.





Dr Imtiaz Ahmed also expressed concerns about the amount of votes that Trump received despite his divisive politics, which in his opinion shows the divided society in US and will be very hard to resolve. He thinks this will create pressure on the minorities.However, the experts mostly agreed that a win either way would not drastically change the international policy or bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States.







