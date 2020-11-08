Metrorail works progressing fast



Despite all odds especially corona pandemic, the works of metrorail are going on in a full swing sparking a hope of the completion by 2021.Meanwhile, around 50.45 percent of the works has completed. The efforts to complete the remaining works in time are going on, sources said. MNA Siddique, Managing Director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited said, "Over half of the viaduct (around 11 Km) has already become visible. Around 2.70 Km ballasted rail track has been set up, while the work of 52 infrastructures' construction is progressing in a rapid pace. Besides, the construction works in the depot areas have been completed around 73 percent."







According to the sources, construction of three metrorails is underway in the capital. Around Tk 266.44 crore has been spent in the first two months of the current fiscal year. This year, in the Annual Development Program (ADP), more Tk 6,933 crore was allocated for this purpose. The total expenditure has been fixed at Tk 1,15,784.94 crore for the three metrorails.







The government has undertaken the metrorail project with a view to making the traffic movement smooth and reducing gridlock. The Metro train will run with a speed of 100 Km per hour. Around 60,000 passengers will be able to travel from the both sides each hour. Zahid Hossain, former lead economist of the World Bank, Dhaka Office said, "Metrorail will play a vital role in reducing traffic congestion in the capital. But, implementation of the projects in time is very challenging. Proper management and skilled manpower are main fact to continue the rail service. Besides, tougher monitoring is needed here to avert corruption and anomalies in this context."







According to the project sources, around 22.10 Km long country's first metrorail is being constructed from Diabari in Uttara to Motijheel. Work progress from Uttara to Agargaon has been done 76.37 percent, while work from Agargaon to Motijheel section has been progressed around 43.46 percent. Overall progress of the electrical and mechanical system, rolling stock (rail coach) and depot equipment procurement works has been found at around 34.74 percent. Work is underway to extend MRT Line-6 from Motijheel to Kamalapur as per the directions of the Prime Minister. The length of this section is 1.16 Km.





Some 11.63 Km Viaduct along with nine stations will be constructed between Uttara and Agargaon. Construction of substructures for nine stations, Uttara Center and Uttara South Station has also been completed. At present, construction work is underway at Uttara North, Pallabi, Kazipara and Shewrapara stations. Moreover, the construction work of Uttara Center Station's platform is in progress. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing works are running at Uttara Center and Uttara South Station.





At the same time, the construction work of 3.195 Km Viaduct along with three stations from Agargaon to Kawran Bazar is underway. Various works including construction of Pier Column, Pile Cap, Frame gate station, Pier Head and Recast Segment are going on in this part.Around 4.922 Km Viaduct and four stations will be constructed from Karwan Bazar to Motijheel. In this part, construction work of all permanent board piles, test piles, Pier Column, Substructure of Dhaka University Station, Pile Cap, Pier Head and Segment is also progressing.





MNA Siddique, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited said, "Construction of Metro trains is underway in Japan. Of them, construction of two trains has already been completed, while construction of rest three is underway. The five trains will be brought to the country at once considering the corona situation in both the countries-Bangladesh and Japan.





In that case, if the current situation is improved, we will be able to bring five Metro trains by January next."He said, work is now going on in full swing after withdrawal of lockdown imposed by the government centering the corona pandemic. The government has plans to launch the Metrorail service in the golden jubilee of independence on December in 2021.











