PM Hasina congratulates new president of US





PM Hasina congratulates newly elected president of UnitedStates Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris as the first black women tobecome vice president.

Biden positioned himself to be a leader who “seeks not todivide, but to unify” a nation grasped by a historic pandemic and a confluenceof economic and social turmoil.

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America and tomake America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home,”said Biden in a prime-time victory speech not far from his Delaware home,reports AP.

According to the US Constitution, the new term of officebegins on January 20 at noon.

An inauguration ceremony takes place in the capital,Washington DC, where the new president and vice-president take an oath ofoffice administered by the Supreme Court chief justice.

Leave Your Comments