Storm Eta kills at least 20 in Mexico





Torrential rains and a bitter cold front linked to strong storm Eta have claimed at least 20 lives in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, officials said on Saturday.





The government of Chiapas – which borders Guatemala, where about 150 people are dead or missing in the wake of the storm – said 10 bodies were found in the river in the town of Chenalho.





Early reports indicated they had been swept away by powerful currents.





Eight other people died in the cities of El Bosque and La Grandeza, the government said. Another person was washed away by a stream in Oxchuc, while a youth died in Mitontic.





The storm caused landslides that blocked roads in at least 20 locations in Chiapas, a poor region with a majority indigenous population.





The government said five rivers had overflowed their banks, and flooding cut off three towns.





An additional two dozen people have died elsewhere in Central America since Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a powerful hurricane before losing strength. - AFP

Leave Your Comments