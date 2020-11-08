Actor Apurba reveals he is recovering well after coronavirus





The actor was diagnosed with the COVID-19 earlier but showed signs of improvement on Saturday.





Apurba posted a video on his official Facebook account on Saturday night, where he was seen raising his hand showing 'thumbs up'.





"When the mercy of the Almighty Allah and all of your blessings are in my side.. nothing seems impossible," the actor wrote in the video caption.





According to various media personalities and television directors including Mizanur Rahman Aryan, Chayanika Chowdhury, Shihab Shaheen, Nazmul Roni and more - the actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, after testing COVID-19 positive the day before. The doctors decided to shift him to the ICU after his blood test report came out dissatisfactory.





He then received plasma therapy and was shifted into the cabin on Wednesday. According to his medical reports, 35 percent of his lungs got infected but the actor is now recovering.





One of the fan-favourites on television in recent times, Apurba made his debut as a model with the television commercial (TVC) of Nescafe under the direction of Amitabh Reza Chowdhury in 2004. The actor made his television debut with noted director Gazi Rakayet's fiction 'Boibahik' in 2006 and made his silver screen debut in Gangster Returns in 2015, directed by Ashiqur Rahman.

Leave Your Comments