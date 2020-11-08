Maradona remains sedated in ICU after brain surgery





Soccer legend Diego Maradona will stay in the hospital forfew more days to recover from his brain surgery under observation by a team ofmore than 10 doctors his lawyer said on Saturday.

The 60-year-old went through the surgery to remove asubdural hematoma - an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain -at the Olivos clinic north of Buenos Aires last Tuesday.

"I just saw Diego, he is still sedated andresting," Matias Morla told reporters. "There is a medical team madeup of more than 10 professionals that is in constant contact witheveryone." He added doctors had given no indication of when the formerNapoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors forward might be discharged from hospital.

"Given the state in which I just saw him, there is no chancethat he will leave [this weekend]. He is resting and awaiting results," hesaid.

"There's a lot of uncertainty. It's very ugly. I hopehe continues to recover."

On Thursday, Maradona's personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque,said the 1986 World Cup winner was suffering from confusion caused by"abstinence" after the operation. Luque did not provide details butMaradona has previously battled drug and alcohol addiction.

