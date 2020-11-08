Suspended DSCC councillor Irfan Selim, bodyguard on 5-day remand

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Kaisarul Islam gavepolice three days to interrogate Irfan Selim, the suspended Dhaka South City Corporation councillor, and his bodyguard Md Zahid in custody in the firearms case. have been put on five-day remand in two cases. Policehad sought seven days for interrogation.

On the other hand, Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikderheard the police plea for a seven-day remand of the two men in a narcoticscase. The court gave police two days' time.

Inspector Md Delwar Hossain of Chawkbazar Police Station,the investigation officer of the cases, filed the remand pleas on Oct 29. Thecourt had fixed today for the hearing.

On 25 Oct night near kalabagan traffic Navy officer WasifAhmed Khan was assaulted by Irfan and several others.

Later on Oct 28, Irfan was put on a three-day remand forassaulting a Bangladesh Navy officer. A court gave police another two days tointerrogate them in custody on Nov 1.

