4 more suspects arrested over Lalmonirhat lynching





Detectives in a drive arrested four more people in connection with the lynching of a man for ‘disrespecting Quran’ in Burimari of Lalmonirhat, from different parts of the upazila on Saturday night.





The arrestees were identified as Hasanur Rahman, 25, Abdur Rahim, 22, Sohel Rana, 20 and Mainul Islam, 26.





So far, 28 people have been arrested in three separate cases filed over the lynching. Of them, 18 were sent to jail while nine were placed in remand.





Detectives arrested prime accused Abul Hossain, 45, from Kuril Biswa Road in the capital early Saturday.





Sumonto Kumar Mohonto, officer-in-charge of Patgram Police Station, said Abul Hossain will be produced before the court on Monday.





Besides, two more accused in the case, including the Khadem of Burigram Jame-e-Mosque, gave confessional statements before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Ferdousi Begum on Saturday.





On October 29, Shahidunnabi Jewel, son of Abdul Wazed Mia of Shalban Mistripara in Rangpur district town, and a former librarian of Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College, was beaten to death by a mob in Patgram upazila after some people accused him of ‘disrespecting the Quran’.





They also burned his body.





Saiful Islam, a cousin of Jewel, filed a case at Patgram Police Station on October 31. Besides, two more cases were filed in this connection.





A three-member probe body was formed to look into the incident.





Leave Your Comments