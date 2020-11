Taking the tally of infections to 420,238 Bangladesh today recorded1,474 new cases.

According to the government data death total climbed to 6,067after recording 18 more deaths in last 24 hours.

Another 1,577 patients recovered from the disease at homeand in hospital care, bringing the total to 338,146.

People are infected in more than 210 countries across the glovesince first case reported on December 2019 in China.

