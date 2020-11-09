Diner Sheshe





"In 2015, Ammama, my grandmother, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's- she'd forget to eat, switch off the gas and would sleep for 13 hours a day. Thatha was heartbroken, 'Why doesn't she speak to me?' he'd ask. He didn't understand her condition, but never left her side; from cooking, to feeding her, to oiling her hair and taking her to the loo- he did it all with a smile. We asked him to move in with us but he refused- 'All my life, she's taken care of me. It's my turn now,' he said.







I watched as he tried hard to revive her memory by reliving incidents and then becoming despondent when she didn't recollect anything. Eventually we hired a caretaker for them- Thatha was 84 and needed the help. Ammama's condition worsened day by day. We met every weekend but after the lockdown, I couldn't visit them as often. On Amma's birthday, in June, we met after long- Thatha asked me to stay with them; I promised I would. After, mom, dad, my brother and I all tested positive; we isolated. Two days in, we got a call from the hospital telling us Thatha was better.







Mom and I spoke to him on video call- mom kept reassuring him, 'I'll take care of Ammama,' But I wanted him to hold on, 'Soon, you'll be reunited with all of us', I stressed; he didn't react. The next day, Thatha's condition worsened; he succumbed. We couldn't even be with him on his final journey. I was shattered. We spoke to Ammama's doctors and they advised us not to tell her the truth because of her fragile health.







We all moved in with Ammama after testing negative- it's been 4 months now but she still hasn't realised that Thatha is no more. Upon waking up, she asks me, 'Where is he?', 'Has he left me?' but before I can say anything, she reassures herself by saying- 'I know he loves me very much, he'd never leave me.' The pain and guilt is unbearable; I'm heartbroken.







Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments