Four JMB men held in Bogura



Detective Branch (DB) police of Bogura has arrested four members of the Neo-JMB and seized arms, ammunitions and explosives from their possession in Chandihara area under Shibgonj upazila in Bogura early Saturday.







The arrestees were identified as Tanvir Ahmed alias Abu Ibrahim, 31, an IT expert of the Neo-JMB, son of Mohammad Ali of Tarushripur under Muksudpur upazila of Gopalgonj district, Zakaria Jamil, 31, the chief of media section, son of Khandakar Golam Sarwar of Jogotpora village under Vuapur upazila in Tangail district, presently staying at Pacchim Razabazar of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of Dhaka, Md. Atiqur Rahman, 28, active member of Neo-JMB and fund collector, son of Abdur Rahman of Chokshampur of sadar upazila of Mymensing district and Abu Sayeed, 32, an active member of Neo-JMB, son of Abdul Hakim of Chokshampur village in sadar upazila of Mymensingh district.





One foreign-made pistol (7.65), one magazine, 2 rounds of ammunitions, one home-made shooter gun, 3 sharp knives, one machete, 1 Kg of explosive (Potassium Chloride), 2 red tapes, 4 batteries, some wires and Jihadi books were seized, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh Police. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rajshahi Range Md. Abdul Baten BPM, PPM told the media at a press briefing said that acting on a tip-off, a trained team of DB police conducted a drive in the area and nabbed the Neo-JMB men, sized arms and ammunitions from their possession while they were conducting secret meeting to conduct terrorist activities.







Detained Tanvir Ahmed is a student of Jahangirnaga University and he was accused of an anti-terrorism act with Ashulia Police Station in Dhaka lodged January 14, 2020 as he had been making drone for conducting subversive activities and he remained fugitive since then and detained Jamil is an expert translator from Arabic to Bangla and he was also an accused of the same case, added the DIG.







DIG Md. Abdul Baten BPM, PPM replying on a question said that Bangladesh Police have such ability to ruin any kind of anti-state and anti-human activities of JMB men and police will further interrogate them to know about their activities and funding source, planning etc.







Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bogura Ali Asraf Bhuiyan BPM (Bar) said that three cases were lodged against the Neo-JMB men on Arms; Explosive and Anti-terrorist acts with Shibgonj police station in Bogura on Saturday morning and police sought 10 days' remand to the court for further interrogation.











---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura





