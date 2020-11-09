Reviving agriculture from COVID-19 shocks: How CDB dealing with the crisis





The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the country’s agriculture sector. However, efforts are on from all stakeholders from the government to the government organizations and agencies concerned to NGOs to the farmers on the field to overcome the pandemic shocks. The Cotton Development Board (CDB) has been working for the extension of cotton cultivation, research, seed production, marketing, and capacity building of cotton farmers in the country. In an interview with The Asian Age, CDB Executive Director Dr Md. Farid Uddin spoke on various topics, including the impact of COVID-19 on agriculture and how the CDB is dealing with the pandemic. The interview was taken by Nurey Alam.



The Asian Age (AA): What is your observation about the impact of COVID-19 on the agriculture sector?

Farid Uddin: Since the first reporting by China in December 2019, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has become a public health emergency and seized international attention. On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as a pandemic. In Bangladesh, this number continues to increase as time goes by since it was first announced on 7 March 2020. To control the spread of the coronavirus, Bangladesh has adopted non-therapeutic measures by declaring the shutdown that started on 25 March and continued till 31 May.







The Cotton Development Board (CDB), an organization of the Bangladesh government established in 1972, has been mandated for the extension of cotton cultivation, research, seed production, marketing, and capacity building of cotton farmers. CDB has extension activities in 32 districts and 112 upazilas of the country. Extension activities are implemented through four Regional Offices (located in Jashore, Rangpur, Dhaka, and Chattogram) and 13 Zonal Offices.







The main extension activities at the field level are to motivate farmers to grow cotton. CDB has been conducting research since 1991. The research has been carried out at its 5 research centers located at Sreepur in Gazipur; Jagadishpur in Jashore; Sadarpur in Dinajpur; Mahiganj in Rangpur; and Balaghata in Bandarban. Covid-19 cannot stop cotton research and development activities in Bangladesh, although the public offices remain closure during this shutdown period.



AA: What type of problems are you facing in your sector amid the COVID-19 situation?

Farid Uddin: Extension workers interact with the cotton farmers individually and as well as in groups. Due to the impact of Covid-19, the normal extension activities of CDB are shut down. Seed cotton procurement was hampered in the last part of the marketing process. As the supply was totally closed and all spinning mill was closed for couple of months, it hampered cotton marketing in the farmer’s level. After with drawl of log down, the all seed cotton has sold by the special offer provided by the CDB field workers.







Every year, CDB organizes an Annual Research Review Workshop during the shutdown period. This event used to hold on CDB headquarters with the participation of CDB’s Research and Extension Officers, Scientists from the NARS Institutes, Agricultural University Professors and other stakeholders of cotton research and development. This year, due to COVID-19, the Annual Research Review Workshop was not held in person.



AA: Which are your direct initiatives to overcome the COVID 19 crisis?

Farid Uddin: Due to the impact of Covid-19, the normal extension activities of CDB are shut down. However, CDB has adopted digital platforms like virtual meetings, social media, and for intercommunication among the different extension offices. While field level extension activities are ongoing through group meetings with the cotton farmers by maintaining the social distance. Cotton researchers are working at the fields in different research centers after ensuring personal protection.





At the same time, CDB is ensuring the health and hygiene of farmworkers by maintaining the social distance and personal protection. Moreover, cotton researchers are joining regularly in the live group discussion on research progress through digital platforms. The Annual Research Workshop was organized through the Zoom platform.



AA: How farmers are facilitated or supported to ensure their agricultural production usual?

Farid Uddin: CDB’s field-level staffers are always in contact with cotton farmers. Farmers' training programs were organized across the country by maintaining social distance. CDB ensured the supply of inputs like cottonseed, fertilizer, pesticide to the farmers in time. Farmers are encouraged to carry out field activities on time by ensuring social distance and wearing a face mask while they work in the field.



AA: What is your future preparedness in this regard?

Farid Uddin: CDB has adopted the digital communication system to interconnect among the CDB‘s Extension Offices and Research Centers to ensure that cotton research and development activities run smoothly in the face of any levels of crisis including COVID-19.



AA: Thank you for your valuable time.

Farid Uddin: Thank you too for listening to me.

