SME sector faces challenges



Entrepreneurs in small, medium and cottage sector have already been hit hard by the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, producing a steep fall in sales and affecting jobs and income.Many SME entrepreneurs had to shut their procedure while many are struggling to survive. As the SMEs are struck by the pandemic, many business owners said they will be facing difficulty in getting advantages from stimulus deals and loans from banking institutions and finance institutions in the time of need.







The government should give more emphasis on reviving the small and medium enterprises as the sector is struggling to recover at an expected pace, economists said. They made the statement at a webinar titled 'COVID-19 and Business Confidence: Towards Economic Recovery' organised by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling and The Asia Foundation.





Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh said, 'The government must give more attention to the SME sector as the sector is lagging behind.' He said that stimulus packages for the sector did not work properly that should be assessed and reviewed. Large companies and some SMEs have access to financing because of their strong connections with banks, but many SMEs do not have the access that has become a problem for the SME sector, he said.







Moreover, 9 per cent interest rate cap has also become an obstacle to loan disbursement to the SME sector considering higher risk of loans, Ahsan said, adding that there should be a review for the stimulus packages to get effective results. AK Khan Telecom Limited managing director Abul Kasem Khan said that the SME sector was still struggling to survive amid the coronavirus outbreak. '



The sector is not getting effectiveness and benefits of the stimulus packages,' he said.The government should revise the mode of the stimulus packages, he said. 'Furthermore, the business cost should be reduced and also should be made easy as businesses face hassles and additional cost in many aspects,' he added. 'There should be more focus on SME recovery to accelerate the country's economic recovery,' he said.





The overall economy appeared to be better in the July-September period compared with the April-June period as businesses are recovering from the COVID-19 fallout, Asif said.He also said that unnecessary cost of business should be cut.SANEM, in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, has conducted a survey on 500 firms and business entities to get a better understanding of the whole business confidence scenario.





SANEM executive director and Dhaka University economics professor Selim Raihan revealed the findings at the webinar.He said that the survey findings showed that the SME sector was struggling to ensure access to finance from the government stimulus packages.An assessment is urgently required on the stimulus packages implemented so far, he said. Seventy-two per cent of the firms surveyed are yet to receive any stimulus package fund, Selim said.





Major areas of challenges include lack of package for the industry, lengthy procedure, difficulty in bank-related services, and difficulty in information, he said.He said that no major improvement was seen in the case of the business cost reduction.But, there were some visible improvements in the overall business status in July-September 2020 compared with the business status in April-June 2020, Selim said.





However, compared with the status in the same quarter 2019, recovery is slow, he said.Sectors are experiencing recovery at different paces, he said, adding that a faster recovery was taking place in readymade garment, textile, pharmaceutical, food processing, retail, restaurant, financing sector and ICT.Leather, light engineering, wholesale, transport and real estate sectors are witnessing a slower recovery, Selim said.





