Shakib violates self isolation



Shakib Al Hasan has inaugurated a super shop at Gulshan defying the self isolation practice applicable to people who enters Bangladesh from a foreign country reports Al Badal at amadershomoy.com. During the ceremony Shakib was seen and taking pictures without putting on his mask. But he was supposed to be in voluntary isolation.







Note that, on November 4, 2020, the cabinet has given instructions regarding observance of other hygiene rules including wearing mask to encounter the second wave of Corona pandemic. According to that instruction, not attending any social or national ceremony and not getting any sort of help/ service/cooperation without wearing mask should be ensured.





Netizens have commented on this issue, Badal reports further.Rakibul Alam wrote, in our national policy, quarantine isn't mandatory if anyone bring COVID negative report from abroad. There is no problem with that. Attending the crowded event, Shakib raised questions as how appropriate his behavior was.





Ekush Tafadar wrote, these hygiene rules are not for everyone. There aren't any rules and regulations equally applicable to all in this country. Shakib went to inaugurate a supershop at Gulshan. Inauguration of a local grocery stores are used to be more organised than this. I have no idea why Shakib went to such a risky event as soon as he came to the country.- wrote Subrata Deb, sports journalist, NTV.





Al Badal concludes, Shakib is certainly not unaware of the health rules and regulations imposed by the government. Although he left the venue quickly, it is said that, all the coaching staff of the national team returning from abroad were kept in quarantine. Then why not Shakib?





