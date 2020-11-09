'No unplanned construction of buildings'



None will be allowed to construct buildings illegally and in an unplanned way, said Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Tajul Islam. The minister said this on Sunday while talking to reporters after a meeting of the newly formed cabinet committee for reviewing DAP at the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.Tajul Islam, also the DAP convenor, said, "New buildings will be constructed ensuring the Dhaka city livable with modern facilities."





A sub-committee will be formed with all institutions including Dhaka city corporations, he further said."It is very difficult to implement the work plan. So I think if the members of the newly formed committee and all concerned discharge their duties with honesty and punctuality, we will be able to make a modern Dhaka city," the minister said.





