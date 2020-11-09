'BD-US relations have multiple layers'

Shahab Enam Khan



The relationship between Bangladesh and the US has multiple layers, says Shahab Enam Khan, renowned foreign policy and security expert and professor of Jahangirnagar University, in an exclusive interview with The Asian Age. "There are three layers to the relations between the US and Bangladesh", says Shahab.







The first layer in this is the mindset of Washington. He thinks that the first and foremost concern of Washington and Biden right now is the Covid crisis and they will prioritize their efforts on this. Secondly, Shahab said that Biden's foreign policy will be centered on climate change, nuclear proliferation, great power game, cyber warfare and mass migration. Sahab added, Bangladesh critical interest lies in institutional multilateralism which Trump has ignored.







We will see relative changes in Washington's foreign policy." Shahab also thinks that Biden will have to balance between the international interests and internal politics whereas Trump only focused on domestic issues. Shahab added to say that fixing the democratic institutions from the divisive politics of Trump and balancing with the global politics will be Biden's challenge.





The second layer of this, according to Shahab, is the South Asian and Indo-Pacific region. "South Asians have nothing to be very happy about or to be very worried about", said Shahab. He added that the US will continue with the same policy it had with India but will come up with the human rights agenda and they will also continue to delimit troops in this region.







But Shahab pointed out that there is a definite shift of US focus from the Middle East to Indo-Pacific.Then there is the third layer of this, which is Bangladesh and is most important to us. Shahab expressed hopes saying, "Biden administration will be sympathetic to the Rohingya cause, but we cannot be outright happy".





He thinks that there are issues like human rights, law enforcement, accountability, transparency, etc, which will play major role in our relations. He said, "If we have to remain in the priority factor of Washington, we have to come up with better indicators regarding these issues and economic indicator will not be the only factor to prioritize a state". He emphasized that Bangladesh has to offer accountability and transparency in human rights, governance, trade and investment, climate, etc and we simply cannot over prioritize geopolitics in everything.





Shahab summarized, "The Bay of Bengal is important for Washington, but that does not necessarily mean that Bangladesh will also be important. On the other hand, these are very important for us but that does not mean that Washington will favor us". But we should not expect drastic changes in the first few years, he added.Shahab believes, if we want to attract US investment, we have to have a credible banking sector along with very strong transparency and accountability. He adds, the issue of good governance and investment security will also play a big role in oil and gas investments.





As far as GSP is concerned, Shahab pointed out that we are graduating from LDC status and this comes with a lot of baggage. He said, "a few years ago compliance was a big issue which we made good progress in, but now we have other issues such as labor rights which will play a role in exports".On the issue of immigration policy, Shahab thinks, "It will depend on our accountability and authenticity"."But regarding US foreign policy, we should not expect too many drastic changes in the first one to two years, which was also the case with the Trump administration", said Shahab.







