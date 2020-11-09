'US to boost ties for BD's geopolitical importance'



Bangladesh expects that the Biden Administration will strengthen Bangladesh-US relations on core issues considering Bangladesh as a very powerful country geopolitically."We hope the US (under the new leadership) will boost its ties with us accepting Bangladesh as a very powerful country geopolitically and as an emerging nation," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters on Sunday, reports UNB.





He hoped to see stronger US role on Rohingya issue under the Biden Administration with a broader bilateral relations with Bangladesh.Referring to genocide and ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, the Foreign Minister said the US will become more vocal on Rohingya issue as the US focuses on human rights issues.





Dr Momen expects positive approach from the Biden administration on climate, immigration, trade and investment issues.He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already congratulated US President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, on their election win saying she foresees the relationship reaching higher heights in the coming days.





"Indeed, I look forward to working closely with you in attaining those ideals as well as in effectively confronting the evils of terrorism, violent extremism, hatred, forced displacements as of the Rohingyas, and for the realization of a safer and a better world," the Prime Minister wrote in her message to Biden.





Bangladesh, over the years since its independence in 1971, has forged an excellent and durable relationship with the U.S.A, Hasina said adding that, "Now with you in the helm of affairs of your country, I foresee the relationship reaching higher heights in the coming days."On November 4, the United States formally left the Paris Agreement, a global pact it helped forge five years ago to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change.





The move, long threatened by US President Donald Trump and triggered by his administration a year ago, "further isolates" Washington in the world but has no immediate impact on international efforts to curb global warming.In July, the Trump administration formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), although the pullout will not take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration or if circumstances change.





Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would reverse the decision on his first day in office if elected."Climate is issue is an important issue for us. Biden understands climate issues well," Dr Momen said adding that Biden has already expressed his commitment to return to Paris Agreement.He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the head of the Forum of 48 climate vulnerable countries and Biden comes to power at good time.





The Foreign Minister said Biden is a known face for Bangladesh as he served eight years as Vice President under the Obama Administration apart from his presence in the US politics over the last 50 years."His (Biden) outlook is very transparent. He promotes what he believes with much emphasis on American values," Dr Momen said.The Foreign Minister said the Biden administration will accept Bangladesh as a model country, a harmonious nation and women empowerment in place.





