'He is always eating icecream'



America's new president-elect Joe Biden's granddaughters came on the National Convention's Facebook page, in an interview where they talked about their grandfather's eccentric habits. Granddaughters Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Natalie were actively present in their grandfather's election campaigns, whom they call Pop. According to them, their Pop is "always eating ice-cream," his favorite being vanilla ice cream with chocolate sprinkles. He also seems to like eating ice-cream in "hidden ways," eating it over the sink and behind the fridge door so that Jill Biden doesn't see him! The granddaughters



portray him as a loving and protective grandfather, who calls them every day, even if he had to do 15 interviews in a row. Even if he is on stage giving a speech, he would pick up the call to see if they're alright. In the end, they spoke about how close they are as a family, and how they have supported their Pop when he worried about how the election would affect his family. His grandchildren surprised him by calling a meeting, urging him to "get in that race, hurry up!" The interview ended on a happy note, with Biden calling his granddaughter to tell her that he loves him.





