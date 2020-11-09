'Govt to pay price for repressing minorities'



The government will have to pay a heavy price for the growing communal attacks and repression on minorities, said BNP vice chairman Netai Roy Chowdhury.He was addressing a human-chain program arranged by Bangladesh Hindu, Bouddha, Christian Kalyan Front in the city on Sunday, reports UNB.







Nitai Roy said, "The repression on minorities began in the country in 1972 and it's intensified now. The minorities are staging protests against it in different places. The entire country and the world are now watching the persecution of minorities and the consequences of that won't be good."





"I would like to say Sheikh Hasina will have to pay a heavy price and face dire consequences for the attacks on minorities. Your police, your administration, and your judicial system on which you've established control won't be able to protect you," he further said.







