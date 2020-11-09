'Distorting history is BNP's democracy'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said distorting the history of the country's independence is BNP's democracy as the party failed to take the people to street or wage movement.





He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference at his official residence on parliament premises in the capital on Sunday.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP's multi-party democracy's another shape was 'yes' or 'no' vote. Distorting the history of the country's independence is the democracy of BNP.





Their multi-party democracy was to impose curfew." "Though I don't want to talk about BNP, they force me to do that. If they make fabricated allegations against the government and the Awami League, I must reply as the general secretary of the party."The minister strongly criticized the BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that the country became independent for the second time on November 7, 1975 through revolution and solidarity."





It is natural for BNP to consider the day as the independence for second time, as the dream of a general to grasp the state power was materialized through the assassination of four national leaders and killings of many patriot, freedom fighter army officers between November 3 and November 7", he added.He said the defeated forces of independence took their revenge by carrying out the August 15, 1975 carnage and BNP considered the day as independence for the first time.





The AL general secretary said if the conspiracy to assassinate Sheikh Hasina through the grenade attacks on August 21, 2004 became successful, BNP leaders would say the country became independence for the third time. The people believe that actually the November 7 is the Freedom Fighters Killing Day, he added.







